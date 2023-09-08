September is here and we are at the change of seasons. The leaves start to change, along with the happenings of the library. With the beginning of September, the Kilgore Memorial Library is bustling with programs. On Fridays starting at 10:30 a.m. Family Story Time with Mrs. B. is enchanting the young minds with stories and crafts. On Wednesdays starting at 10:30 a.m., Little Picassos with Mrs. B. is opening the creative minds of the young and letting them learn through the creative process. LEGO club is also back on Saturdays at 10 a.m. and open to kids and their guardians. LEGO club is STEM powered and allows LEGO engineers to be creative while using their hands.

On Wednesday, September 13, at 6:30 p.m. come and hear the tales of the Riders of the Orphan Grain Train. On Saturday, September 16, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. the Kilgore Memorial Library will host Saturday Morning Gaming for the older kids. On September 29, at 12 p.m., the Community Leadership Book Club will be discussing the book “Dare to Lead”. The October/November book will be “Atomic Habits”.

With the change of seasons, the Friends’ of the Library group are also making some changes. We are going to take a break from the soup sales. We are introducing the sale of themed baskets for all ages and all tastes. We will be putting these on sale in the library in late October. Keep these in mind when you start to plan Christmas shopping.