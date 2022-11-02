The season of celebrations is upon us

The excitement of post season is upon us! Once again, the York High School football team is making a run at the state title as is Cross County’s volleyball team. Supporting the efforts of these students is important for both district employees and community members. It is because of this we have made the decision to postpone the Salute to Educators event to March of 2023! After reviewing the multiple school and community calendars, we determined that late March may be better suited for this popular event. We encourage everyone to support our local students as they represent York County during their playoff and state competitions.

There has been a strong response to our call for Holiday Helpers! We have received applications for the “starring role” as well as a few for the supporting cast. There are still a few support openings available and you if are interested in assisting Santa a few Thursdays and Saturdays in December, we would love to hear from you. You are welcome to email (info@yorkchamber.org) our office to request an application for Holiday Helpers.

We are excited to enter this time of year and are inviting you to “Find your Holiday Spirit in York!” Jill has been busy working up a few pieces that will remind everyone to “Keep the Cheer Here” this season. We have begun collecting information from our members about all the great things they are planning for the holiday season. Members will be hosting holiday sales, special events and activities in their individual stores in an effort to promote additional foot traffic. But wait, there is more! Our members are also busy supporting various community projects and events, and are anxious to have you celebrate the holidays with them. As we receive information from our businesses and organizations, we will work to get that information out so you can make your plans to Keep the Cheer Here!

Small Business Saturday is set November 26. Yes, it is that time of year again and just like in prior years, the Chamber will again be coordinating shopping reward bags. The reward bags include a gift card, gift certificate or Chamber Check Card, to be used at area businesses. There will be some new things happening during the morning event and we will be getting all that out very soon. Downtown York will be busy beginning approximately 9 a.m. that day. The Chamber Team will be serving up hot cider to shoppers and new this year, we will host a few light hearted games just outside our offices. Sun Theatre has told us they will be running two holiday movies that morning and the cost to attend is only $1 plus the cost of concessions. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. with both movies beginning at 10 a.m. Families can choose which movie to attend upon arrival to the theatre. Santa will make his York debut just outside our offices from 10 a.m. until noon. Make plans to spend the morning in Downtown York supporting local!

We plan to again offer our annual Holiday Rewards Program beginning November 17. The holiday rewards program is a great way to entice shoppers to shop local. Consumers will have the opportunity to bring their receipts from Chamber businesses to the Chamber Office and be entered into a drawing that will take place on December 14 for Chamber Check Cards. We always have a great response from our local and out of town shoppers!

Customers conducting business with Chamber Members and paying for it, on and between these dates are eligible to participate. Simply bring your receipts to the Chamber Office for validation. You will be given one registration slip for every $10 you spend at Chamber businesses. (Individual receipts will be capped at $5,000 but will be eligible for the special day incentives). Special value days for this year are: Thursday, November 17 (2x value), Saturday, November 26 is Small Business Saturday (4x value), Thursday, December 1 (2x value), Saturday, December 3 (2x value), Thursday, December 8 (4x value), Saturday, December 10 (2x value).

Winners will be drawn at random while Chamber staff is live on the air at KOOL 103.5 FM/KAWL 1370 AM on Wednesday, December 14 from 7-8 a.m. When you hear your name called, you will call the station at 402-362-5954 to select your prize envelope. All registrations must be legible. *Because utility bills and established installment loans are already set, your current payment during the Holiday Rewards time period will be eligible.

Looking forward to seeing our awesome community supporting our local businesses and community events this season!