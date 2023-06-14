“ibraries store the energy that fuels the imagination. They open windows to the world and inspire us to explore and achieve and contribute to improving our quality of life. Libraries change lives for the better” – Sidney Sheldon.

And it is available, essentially, to everyone. It costs nothing to enter, nothing to borrow – in York, and in many other cities, the public library system has eliminated late fees.

What the Kilgore Memorial Library has to offer your family — besides books – is newspapers and periodicals, movies, genealogy and local history, technology resources, interlibrary loan, audiobooks, e-books, and large print materials, Internet access, free WIFI, CDs, and DVDs, events, classes, Music Garden, Children’s Discovery Center and many fun activities for all ages. So, as you can see, your library may now offer a whole lot more than when you last paid a visit. Stop in soon with your family and see what you will discover!

The Friends of Kilgore Memorial Library want to encourage your interest in and use of the Library by informing you about what is new at the Library. We work to assist the staff to bring you library materials, equipment and programs. Funds are earned through membership dues, donations, fundraisers, and used book sales.

The 2023 Summer Learning Programs theme, “All Together Now,” will motivate families and children to read for pleasure, help school-aged children maintain reading skills, establish the library as a vital part of the community and encourage partnerships with schools.

Be sure to check out the calendar for the many fun activities planned for this summer!

Oh, and did you register for the Summer Reading SMACKDOWN? Now through July 31, you can help show Seward that York can read more books!

Visit and be prepared to fall back in love – with entertainment, information, education, and maybe even your favorite event. Be sure to allow time to see what’s happening with the SMACKDOWN this month on the Kent Bedient Gallery.

We continue to offer new activities and are excited to invite you to enjoy the Summer Music Series at the York Farmers Market this year. This weekly event is sponsored by ALLO Fiber Nebraska, Friends of Kilgore Memorial Library, Iron Zephyr and York University. Thursdays from 5:30-7pm each week a local musician or group will be providing live music at York’s Farmers Market outside of the library. Bring a chair, shop local vendors, and enjoy the wonderful sets that the artists have prepared for you!

Friends of Kilgore Library know that quality library service is important to the community and work to support, improve, and promote the library. New members are always welcome. You are invited and encouraged to join us at Noon, the second Tuesday of each month at Kilgore Memorial Library.