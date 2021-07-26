The next step is to explain what procedure they will do to close the hole in my heart. Apparently they plan to go up through my groin area and close the hole that way. I will be out of it again. Hopefully that will take care of any future strokes. I can’t thank those at Bryan East for taking such good care of me. Also to Dr. Stuckey at our hospital for recommending the Bryan team. It has been a long haul for me, but they are methodically eliminating things to get to some answers.

It will be nice to get back to my regular routine, getting a full week’s schedule in at work. I’m sure my coworkers are tired of working extra hours for me. I appreciate that and they know I would do the same for them if the tables were turned.

I chose not to tell Mom about the procedure. Even though the doctors assured me it would be a simple procedure, with my mom’s advance years (she will be 90 in October) it was not worth getting her all worried about it. I did tell my younger siblings about it and assured them what the doctors told me and we all agreed that the less Mom knew about it, the better.

I want to say thanks to Hannah Miller at the Chamber for the work she did for all the special events the Chamber holds. Hannah is going to work with kids which is what she is trained in. It will be a blow to the Chamber because she was so talented. Madonna is going to have her work cut out for her replacing Hannah, but I know she will find the right person for the job. Good luck Hannah.