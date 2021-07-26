Well last week was an adventure. I had a heart procedure that went very well. Apparently I got a little goofy when I was under and was convinced the doctor had left the camera he put down my throat still inside me. I guess I wasn’t afraid to tell anyone within earshot of me.
Here’s what happened.
I have a small hole in my heart. The doctors found it when I initially had my stroke several years ago. They told me it is pretty common and I shouldn’t worry about it. Fast forward a few years later and they have eliminated all the suspects that cause a stroke….except this little hole in my heart. The procedure that took place was to snake a small camera down my throat to get a better view of my heart than an x-ray would give them. I was so out of it when they did this (thankfully) and after I slept it off I started to come to and I started to say very loud and unflattering things like asking if they left the camera inside me. I guess it was pretty funny -- lots of wailing and whining on my part.
The thing that was so amazing is that I didn’t feel a thing. I got my “knock out juice” through an I.V. and didn’t feel a thing. I recall asking the nurse something, closed my eyes and woke up to them taking all the tubes from me. I didn’t even realize they did anything to me. I kept asking when they were going to start and they kept telling me it was all over. It really is amazing what they can do today, I really felt nothing. The doctor told Bob the hole in my heart was causing the strokes, and this should prevent any future strokes which is great news. The next step is to meet with the doctors to talk about the next step.
The next step is to explain what procedure they will do to close the hole in my heart. Apparently they plan to go up through my groin area and close the hole that way. I will be out of it again. Hopefully that will take care of any future strokes. I can’t thank those at Bryan East for taking such good care of me. Also to Dr. Stuckey at our hospital for recommending the Bryan team. It has been a long haul for me, but they are methodically eliminating things to get to some answers.
It will be nice to get back to my regular routine, getting a full week’s schedule in at work. I’m sure my coworkers are tired of working extra hours for me. I appreciate that and they know I would do the same for them if the tables were turned.
I chose not to tell Mom about the procedure. Even though the doctors assured me it would be a simple procedure, with my mom’s advance years (she will be 90 in October) it was not worth getting her all worried about it. I did tell my younger siblings about it and assured them what the doctors told me and we all agreed that the less Mom knew about it, the better.
I want to say thanks to Hannah Miller at the Chamber for the work she did for all the special events the Chamber holds. Hannah is going to work with kids which is what she is trained in. It will be a blow to the Chamber because she was so talented. Madonna is going to have her work cut out for her replacing Hannah, but I know she will find the right person for the job. Good luck Hannah.