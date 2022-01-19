The Supreme Court is also currently considering the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which is focused on a Mississippi law that would limit abortion after 15 weeks. The Justices heard oral arguments in the case on December 1 of last year, and I was proud to join more than 200 members of Congress in sending an amicus brief to the Court on behalf of Mississippi’s law.

Like many of my colleagues in Congress, I am proud to be pro-life – and I am also proud to be pro-woman. These two things are not in conflict. Susan B. Anthony, one of the most prominent suffragists and an early advocate for the abolition of slavery, strongly opposed abortion.

After all these decades, in spite of so much opposition from members of the media, politicians, and left-wing activists, the pro-life movement is stronger than ever. This strength is partly thanks to the March for Life. But it is also thanks to amazing advancements in modern medicine.