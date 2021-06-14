I don’t think I would be able to get through my health issues without the kindness of people around me.
The folks at Grand Central deli have been covering my shifts for over a month now. They don’t complain about it, they just do it. I get notes from some of the members each week and even home visits. That means the world to me. I hope in a week or so I’ll be able to slowly get back to work but I don’t want to rush things. We agreed I need to go two weeks without falling before I come back. I was doing great until last week when I stumbled outside. So I will see what this week does and make a decision with them about returning.
The folks at York General continue to amaze me. From the numerous receptionists to the great nurses and doctors to the excellent staff at physical therapy, you can’t begin to know what you mean to me. Regardless of the many patients they deal with on a daily basis, they manage to make me feel the whole hospital is there to help. Thank you. I especially need to point out that my own physical therapist, John Sehi, has been the best. He is tough, but fair and he doesn’t take my occasional whining to influence him. It’s a hard 45 minutes to go through, but I think it is working.
Then there are my friends who check up on me, give me rides, help me up and generally care. You make things tolerable. From loaning me a walker, to getting it in your car…your patience is appreciated. There are some special friends who don’t think about how I am taking their time and efforts away from their own families to help me. Special thanks to Susan Cox and Madonna Mogul who drop everything at a moment’s notice to come help me. That’s friendship.
My neighbors have been wonderful too. They check on me and occasionally have to help me up. There are so many to thank I don’t have the room -- just know your gestures are very much loved.
The other night was particularly hard for me. I had been getting along pretty good most of the day. Then after Bob got home, my legs didn’t want to work. I couldn’t do the things I regularly do. I found out my insurance expired without me knowing it and I was preoccupied with that. I tried to get from a recliner to the restroom and my legs stopped working. I collapsed on the floor and couldn’t get up. Bob tried his best to hoist me up but it didn’t work. Madonna came over and between them they couldn’t budge me. After a while I managed to scoot back to the recliner and get back up.Then after a while, my legs started to work again. I managed to stand up, get to the walker and walk around some. I haven’t had any issues with my legs since. Weird.
Part of my physical therapy is to a series of squats (hence the whining) and now my thighs feel like I’ve done hundreds of them. I try to do some at home to keep up but it’s hard. I do try to walk around the house with and without my walker. I’m getting better at it, but I’m not ready to go on walks yet. I feel bad that I’m not able to help with yardwork or the garden plots, but it’s too difficult to navigate.
The dogs have been mostly good except they are afraid of the walker. The cat has been on his best behavior lately. He spends most of the day outside and comes in to eat and get out of the heat. He still does not like to be petted or held and we are finally accepting that. He is just going to exist and that’s alright.
Finally there is Bob who has to be thanked. The endless rides and reminders of things to do is amazing. He cleans up after me (and that is a hellacious task), does all the yard work and most of the housework (I do what I can inside) and most importantly puts up with my stubbornness and mixed moods. That’s a full-time job in itself. He takes me to endless appointments, the ER and the stores without complaining at all. There are some things I forget to ask the doctors that he reminds me of and he is always making some tasty thing to eat. I never thought I would ever need reminding to eat, but he does that. So for all of the things you do for me, I want to say thanks and sorry for being a pill.
As I mentioned before, I can’t possibly thank each person. Please know you are loved and appreciated. I am making progress, but I couldn’t do it without you -- so thanks again.