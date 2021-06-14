The kindness of people

My neighbors have been wonderful too. They check on me and occasionally have to help me up. There are so many to thank I don’t have the room -- just know your gestures are very much loved.

The other night was particularly hard for me. I had been getting along pretty good most of the day. Then after Bob got home, my legs didn’t want to work. I couldn’t do the things I regularly do. I found out my insurance expired without me knowing it and I was preoccupied with that. I tried to get from a recliner to the restroom and my legs stopped working. I collapsed on the floor and couldn’t get up. Bob tried his best to hoist me up but it didn’t work. Madonna came over and between them they couldn’t budge me. After a while I managed to scoot back to the recliner and get back up.Then after a while, my legs started to work again. I managed to stand up, get to the walker and walk around some. I haven’t had any issues with my legs since. Weird.

Part of my physical therapy is to a series of squats (hence the whining) and now my thighs feel like I’ve done hundreds of them. I try to do some at home to keep up but it’s hard. I do try to walk around the house with and without my walker. I’m getting better at it, but I’m not ready to go on walks yet. I feel bad that I’m not able to help with yardwork or the garden plots, but it’s too difficult to navigate.