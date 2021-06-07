The importance of strengthening supply chains

Our national and global economy rely on the efficacy of supply chains. Supply chains are found in every industry, sector, and market, and include all actors involved in creating and bringing a product from start to finish. Farmers and ranchers, manufacturing facilities, retail, and the transportation in between, are all critical to the success of this multi-pronged system. Over the course of the last year we have seen just how much we as consumers have taken for granted supply chains and the logistics behind them. The resiliency of our supply chains impact more than just the producers and manufacturers creating the goods and transporting them to their final destination, it also impacts the price and availability of the product for consumers.

The coronavirus pandemic caused entire industries, including agriculture and manufacturing, to be squeezed by bottlenecks and delays along their respective supply chains. In Nebraska we saw firsthand how the cattle and beef supply chain was impacted as processing plants slowed production and even temporarily closed, meaning fewer animals were being processed. This resulted in a price hike of meat at the grocery store and forced livestock producers to bear the costs of holding on to their cattle and hogs longer than they should have. Every logistical step in supply chains from the initial producer, the intermediary processors, and the consumer, was interrupted this past year. This disruption reinforces the important role an operational and free-flowing supply chain plays in the economy of our state and nation. While disruptions to supply chains can occur naturally, competition laws also exist to ensure parts of the supply chain do not use disruptions to their advantage, facilitating anti-competitive behavior. The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) was already investigating cattle market disruptions following a 2019 processing plant fire in Kansas, and has since expanded its work to cover COVID-related supply disruptions. I continue to support these investigations and urge the DOJ to share its findings as soon as possible.