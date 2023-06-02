The Nebraska Legislature was tasked this year with passing photo voter identification after nearly two-thirds of Nebraska voters approved it as a ballot measure in 2022. Below is the text of that ballot initiative:

Article I, section 22, of the Constitution of Nebraska shall be amended as shown:

I-22 (1) All elections shall be free; and there shall be no hindrance or impediment to the right of a qualified voter to exercise the elective franchise.

(2) Before casting a ballot in any election, a qualified voter shall present valid photographic identification in a manner specified by the Legislature to ensure the preservation of an individual’s rights under this Constitution and the Constitution of the United States.

A lot of misinformation has been circulated regarding LB514 - that it would allow utility bills to be used as a form of identification or that it is unconstitutional. Below is the definition of the valid photo voter identification Nebraskans will be required to present before they can be handed a ballot and vote. This definition is from LB514 as it was passed by the Legislature by a vote of 38-1. I voted in favor of LB514.

Sec. 3. Valid photographic identification means:

(1) A document issued by the United States, the State of Nebraska, an agency or a political subdivision of the State of Nebraska, or a postsecondary institution within the State of Nebraska that:

(a) Shows the name of the individual to whom the document was issued; and

(b) Shows a photograph or digital image of the individual to whom the document was issued

Here are a few other points of importance from LB514:

The Secretary of State is required to verify the citizenship of each voter as they register.

Citizens voting early by mail are required to provide their photo voter identification card number on their ballot or they can provide a photocopy of their photo voter identification card with their mail-in ballot. The information included with the mail-in ballot will be used to verify voters identities. Mail in ballots are important to those serving abroad in the military; the elderly who are physically unable to make it to a polling site to vote in person; and for the 11 counties of western Nebraska who have relied upon mail in ballots for more than a century as their only means to vote. This complies with section (1) of the ballot initiative passed by voters last year.

LB514 makes election security a priority by ensuring that eligible voters are able to cast their ballots if they present a valid voter photo identification card while prohibiting ineligible voters from doing so. This complies with section (2) of the ballot initiative passed last year.

As always, if we can be of assistance to you in any way, please do not hesitate to contact my office. I prioritize responding to constituents, so please include your mailing address in your email or when leaving a message so I know you live in the district. My email address is jhughes@leg.ne.gov, and the office phone number is 402-471-2756. You can also follow me on Facebook at Senator Jana Hughes.