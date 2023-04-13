This past week saw LB583, a bill to increase state funding for public schools, come to the floor for the first time. LB583 was brought by Senator Sanders on behalf of Governor Pillen. This bill increases special education reimbursement and provides $1500 per student to our public schools in Nebraska.

I voted in support of LB583, which advanced to the Select File by a vote of 39-3. I also supported an amendment by Senator Brandt that would have improved upon the underlying bill, ensuring that we’re doing everything we can to address property taxes in our state.

Currently, 60% of property taxes in Nebraska go to fund K-12 public education. Property taxes and public school funding are therefore inextricably linked. Senator Brandt’s amendment took the best of LB583 and LB320, a bill introduced by Senator Brandt, to simultaneously increase state funding to schools and provide for a valuation reduction for agricultural, residential and commercial land inside the current school funding formula. This combined plan would have achieved a greater potential levy reduction for more school districts than LB583 would have by itself.

Nebraska currently has 86 equalized school districts. Equalized school districts are public schools that receive funding from the state to make up for the difference in their funding obtained from property taxes versus their needs or expenses. Property tax levies are capped in Nebraska. Despite this fact, many school districts in rural areas receive little or no state funding because their property valuations are high. By reducing the property tax valuations inside the school funding formula, Senator Brandt’s amendment would have increased the number of equalized school districts to 173. LB583 by itself will actually decrease the number of equalized school districts by 17.

I was pleased that we actually got the opportunity to have a full debate and discussion about Senator Brandt’s amendment, as well as the underlying legislation in LB583. This was a nice change from the ongoing filibuster which has consumed most of our time on the floor this session.

Ultimately Senator Brandt’s amendment did not receive enough votes in support to be adopted as part of LB583. Despite this, we are moving forward with LB583 which provides a significant increase in funding for public education in our K-12 schools. I am hopeful that with this momentum and with Governor Pillen’s continued support for public education that we can get LB583 or some variation of that bill through the finish line.

As always, if we can be of assistance to you in any way, please do not hesitate to contact my office. I do receive dozens of calls a day and hundreds of emails (sometimes a day!), so I am doing my best to respond. I prioritize responding to constituents, so please include your mailing address in your email or when leaving a message so I know you live in the district. My staff passes along messages, so if you'd like a call back, please let them know! My email address is jhughes@leg.ne.gov, and the office phone number is 402-471-2756. You can also follow me on Facebook at Senator Jana Hughes. While my office is on the 10th floor, which does require a staff member to access, please feel free to let us know if you’re in the Capitol and would like to stop by. My staff members - Matt and Katie - are always available to assist you with your needs.