The easy way out is not always the right choice

When COVID-19 was at its peak, I worked from home quite a bit as it was the safe thing to do. It was also a time when we chose not to send our grandson to daycare if the opportunity presented itself in order to cut down on the chances that he would get sick or bring something back from there.

On Friday because of some unforeseen problems at his preschool, Braxton stayed home and I chose to work from home to keep an eye on him.

I knew that in order for this to be successful and me still getting my stuff done, the best thing would be for me to get up early and get started several hours before he got up.

So that’s what I did---starting on sports at 7 a.m.

As it turned out it was not nearly early enough.

At 8:45 a.m. he came out of the room and he said, “Ok what are we going to do today?”

And the games began.

At first he wanted my cell phone to watch videos and play games. We had been concerned because when in the house Braxton would engage in this activity pretty much the entire time unless we found him something else to do. The problem is we often opt for the easier of the two options that we have because it’s the easiest.

The other problem was finding him something else to do that would keep his interest. He was not interested in drawing, coloring, building with LEGOS, Lincoln Logs etc….. It always seems to come back to the phone. So far he is not really interested in the larger video games such as Playstation or X-Box, but some of that has to do with not understanding how to play them.

So over Christmas and past few days we have purchased several board games that we had hoped he would be interested in, games such as Hungry Hungry Hippos; Kerplunk; Pop the Pig and others.

So far this has helped some to keep him away from the phone and video games at least for a little while.

In the summertime Braxton would be outside from sunup to sundown if you let him and a lot of times we do. But right now with the temps only in the mid 20’s for highs he’s not even interested. If there was snow on the ground it would be different.

It’s easy to give our kids the phone or set up the video game or a movie to use as a babysitter so they don’t bother us. It may seem to work and it may at the time, but in my opinion it’s just creating a bigger problem later on down the road. I feel rebuilding the desire to go outdoors and be active starts with us not always taking the easy way out.

CRC gets started next weekend

Between January 21 and January 28 York will be the Mecca of High School basketball.

Not only is the CRC Tournament making its annual run from Saturday, January 21 through Friday, January 27 at the York City Auditorium, but the Central Conference semifinals and finals will be played at York High School Thursday, Friday and Saturday with both the York boys and girls most likely either No.1 or No. 2 seeds.

It should be a lot of fun and several longs days of basketball ahead for the YNT Sports crew.

Have a great weekend and if you have to be on the road, just be careful and be safe.