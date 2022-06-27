The completely forgettable Father's Day of 2022

I’ve lived through a lot of Father’s Days and why not? Eldest son Jarrod turns 50 in November.

But this last edition, Father’s Day 2022, took the needle into the red. Deep into the red. Blood red.

The drama begins last Saturday when an instinctive, lunging grab for a bolting wiener dog through an open garage door went wrong. Very wrong.

Losing my balance, I crashed onto the driveway striking the right hip hard. Waves of pain. Immobility. This is not good, I thought.

Neighbor Eric Real came a running and after no small amount of heaving on his part and yelping on mine, we finally had me vertical again. Kinda-sorta vertical at least.

Back in my oversized recliner, a personal assessment caused me to believe the hip was very likely broken.

But then again, perhaps not. So I wandered around the rest of that day on what would later be revealed to be a fractured hip. Father’s Day was excruciating all day Sunday and Sunday night.

Then came a trip to the bathroom early Monday afternoon and a second tumble that planted me on cement-hard floor tiles on the exact same hip.

This precipitated a trip to the ER where it was quickly revealed the hip was broken. Diagnosis was that it fractured on the first fall then broke apart on the second impact. There were, said surgeon Dr. Koch, assorted pieces of bone floating around loose in there. The bottom line, he told me, was the joint was too damaged to repair. It would be foolhardy to try.

So Tuesday morning, with surgery already set for 8 a.m., I began to hear about a thing called a ‘prosthetic hip,’ one of which I was about to receive.

Out came the entire ball and socket joint on the right side – a process common sense and pain in the aftermath suggests to be a traumatic, hack, hammer and saw procedure. In its place was bolted or screwed or pinned or whatever, a complete, brand-new joint.

I would have found this medical miracle fascinating had it not been done to me. Goodness, my own dad laid in traction for weeks after breaking a femur in his youth.

Not so for me. They declared me amazing and scheduled my release to go home for Wednesday afternoon.

Admitted to the hospital Monday afternoon, complete hip replacement early Tuesday morning, released from the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Call me a simpleton, but I find that turnaround incredible. I expect to be less impressed by the weeks and months of painful recovery that lie ahead, but this first phase was lightning quick.

I was carefully tended by Dr. Erwin and a stream of hospital staff in the med-surg department from multiple medical disciplines. They saw to my needs great and small, day and night. Every one of them was a joy. Not a single grump in the whole lot.

To all of them I say, “Thank you so much. I hope we don’t see each other again real soon.”

As Good Wife Norma always hastens to point out, it could have been worse. On balance, I am left with a used-up, give-out 1949 hip on one side, a sleek, new 2022 model (with full warranty) on the other.

Who wouldn’t be tickled with a great deal like that? Well, me for one.