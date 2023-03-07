Each year March heralds the coming of spring, which means the Nebraska State Basketball Tournaments and March Madness are just around the corner. All these wonderful events bring participation from Nebraskans across our great state.

March also coincides with a lot of activity in the Unicameral. It is the last month of committee hearings of bills. Full-day floor debate on the bills that have been reported out from the committees also begins this month.

There is a common misconception that all this activity here in the Legislature is only the responsibility of our 49 state legislators, of which I am privileged to serve as one. This is not the case. You as a citizen of our state are allowed and more importantly, encouraged to participate.

When the Nebraska Unicameral was created more than a century ago, the intent was to make the citizens of our state the “second house,” and to ensure that the public became an integral part of the legislative process.

In the Nebraska Legislature, every bill receives a public hearing and at these hearings, citizens are encouraged to come and testify. Today, the opportunity to voice your thoughts on legislation is enhanced with the ability to submit public comments utilizing the Unicameral website as well.

More information about how to do this can be found at: https://nebraskalegislature.gov/committees/public-input.php

E-mails and phone calls are also great tools to contact us here in the Unicameral. I receive dozens of calls and hundreds of emails every week sharing thoughts, concerns and questions about the bills, amendments and gubernatorial appointments being considered by the Legislature.

The Nebraska Unicameral is unique not just for being the only single house, non-partisan legislature in the United States, but also for its accessibility to the citizens. As you wait during halftime at the next game, pull up the Unicameral website on your phone and consider becoming a more active member of Nebraska’s “second house.”

As always, if we can be of assistance to you in any way, please do not hesitate to contact my office. My email address is jhughes@leg.ne.gov, and the office phone number is 402-471-2756. You can also follow me on Facebook at Senator Jana Hughes. While my office is on the 10th floor, which does require a staff member to access, please feel free to let us know if you’re in the Capitol and would like to stop by. My staff members - Matt and Katie - are always available to assist you with your needs. If I am not immediately available, please do not hesitate to work with them to address any issues that you may need assistance with. If you would like to sign up for the daily Unicameral update go to: http://update.legislature.ne.gov/