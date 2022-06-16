The circus is coming to York on Sunday, July 17. It has been quite a while since it was here last and the Chamber team was pretty excited when we received the call they were scheduled to be in our area in mid-July. The Culpepper & Meriweather Circus are looking forward to the opportunity to entertain area families.

Tickets are available now at the Chamber office. Adult tickets are $12 and children/senior tickets are $7. You can purchase tickets with cash, online (https://yorkchamber.org/online-payment/) or with Venmo (@yorknechamber). You won’t want to wait too long, tickets will go quickly!

The third Saturday of July will be the sidewalk sales in downtown York. The Chamber and its downtown retail partners promote this day for shoppers to come and find bargains as they stroll the sidewalks of downtown! We will have three busy days for families in mid-July.

On July 15 all the fun gets started with a Beach Party at the Family Aquatic Center then will close the day with a Dive In Movie (“Luca”) at the Family Aquatic Center.

Saturday, July 16 we kick off the day with the annual sidewalk sales and ESI Camp Sales. This year, there will be a craft fair at the city auditorium and the Adult Involvement Fair will take pace as well. A kid favorite, Transportation Exploration, will be at the convention center and there will be tethered hot air balloon rides (as weather allows) taking place. The city will also open the doors to the Anna Bemis Palmer Classroom (520 North Grant Avenue). The afternoon fun continues with the Oceans of Possibilities at York’s Kilgore Memorial Library and the city-wide water fight (taking place by the library this year). A group from Emmanuel Church will once again hand out popsicles to families.

Throughout the morning, your taste buds will be tempted with the great smells from the food being prepared. York County Health Coalition will be sponsoring a fundraising event with the Midwest BBQ Association on Saturday, July 16. Serving will begin approximately 3 p.m. They are putting the call out for local barbecue enthusiasts to match their talents with those from around the region. There is a small registration fee noted on their website. Please use this link to sign up your team soon! https://www.mwbabbq.org/events. Rounding out the day, a cornhole tournament will take place at York’s City Auditorium beginning at 6 p.m.

Sunday, July 17 York Parks and Recreation will be hosting Family Fun Day at the Aquatic Center in addition to the Culpepper Merriweather Circus at York County Fairgrounds. The day will come to a close with kite flying back at the Aquatic Center. I am thankful for the collaboration between the Chamber, local retailers, City of York departments, York County Ag Society and York County Health Coalition to make this a fantastic weekend for everyone!

A local couple has issued a community challenge to benefit Firecracker Frenzy! They are matching every dollar donated (up to $3,000) now through June 30! Now is your time to make your donation for York County’s celebration of our county’s independence. To help us get to that goal, make your donation now using one of these options:

1. Make donations at these area locations:Captain Red Beards, Ginny's Hallmark, Western Edge, Walgreens, Grand Central, Ace Hardware, Orscheln Farm & Home, Pump & Pantry North, Runza North, Jensen Lumber, Sapp Bros, Arby’s, McDonalds, Petro, Good To Go Travel Center, Runza South, Pump & Pantry North/South, The Flower Box, Wagner Decorating and Wendy's. In addition to the change boxes, we are working with local retail locations to engage in a “round up at the register” campaign. As of this writing, York Ace Hardware will round up and Grand Central Foods will have the coupons customers can use to make their donation.

2. Planning to dine at the York Country Club over the next month? The staff and board have graciously allowed us to place a donation card with your dinner ticket. If you would like to make a donation that way, simply indicate on the card and the business office will do the rest.

3. Device/online Frenzy donations can also be made using Venmo (@yorknechamber {last 4 digits of phone are 8564}) or you may use your credit card and donate online (https://yorkchamber.org/online-payment/ just indicate Frenzy)

4. Send a donation to support the show to the Chamber office at 603 N Lincoln Ave, call 402-362-5531 or email madonnam@yorkchamber.org

I wanted to thank everyone that has put in extra time to assist with the cleanup/evaluation efforts after the hail storm. Insurance agents and contractors have been busy assisting residents with their claims and cleanup efforts. I want to take a moment and emphasize the importance of using trusted and local contractors. Terrible storms bring people out of the woodwork and so often, residents will jump at the good deal. The city has information on their website and at city offices that homeowners can use as a reference when selecting contractors. Local businesses will be here for you long after the storm rush is over. Stay safe and stay local!