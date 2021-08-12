The call to follow her passion

This year kicks off on Thursday, September 9. There will be a salad luncheon at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church to begin the day. Later, downtown York will see the return of bounce houses for children. The Elks Lodge will have their grill fired up for those that are looking for a delicious, well-priced burger. The child ID program will once again be available for families and the Farmers Market will remain at the library. The 1-mile fun run take place on Thursday and the evening will finish up with a magic show at the library. York College will be relaunching their speaker series by hosting an evening event at the Clayton History Museum.

Friday, the Prayer Breakfast will take place at York’s Holthus Convention Center. Ron Brown will once again bring a message of encouragement to the York community. Those wanting to attend ($15/per person) or sponsor a table ($250/per table of eight) can do so at https://yorkchamber.org/yorkfest/. The Flights of Honor Display will open at York’s city auditorium for residents and guests to see. Viewing will be open from noon to 7 p.m. The Royalty Committee will host their luncheon at York Country Club where they will crown their Yorkfest King and Queen. Anyone that would like to attend the luncheon is encouraged to contact our office to secure a seat. The cost for the meal is $15. On Friday afternoon, schedule your late day snack to come to the Boy Scouts funnel cake truck.