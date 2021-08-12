The call to follow her passion

I remember quite well the spring of 2018. We had posted a position for a marketing and event coordinator and had received a few calls and a nice number of applications for the job. I carefully read all resumes and had Rhonda and Kristie do the same, and we narrowed it down to a few to call in for an interview. In addition to the interview, candidates were given a logo and asked to prepare their own marketing piece. As a team we interviewed the finalists and reviewed their creative work. The discussion always came back to Hannah Miller. “Hannah has what we are looking for, she is ready to learn more to take the position where it needs to go, and she is a great fit here.”
So, in March of 2018, Hannah Miller began her time with us here at the Chamber. As you would expect, right when she started, we had an event. he Youth Involvement Fair was taking place just a few days after Hannah started and, on her birthday, no less. Hannah jumped two feet into the Adobe tutorial program we purchased to guide her through the learning curve of graphic design. Through that “guidance” and the willingness of a few local professionals to take the time to add clarification, Hannah came into her own as a quality designer of the Chamber’s marketing materials.
I can often be heard saying I know what looks good, I just don’t have the means to get us there. Hannah’s ability to process “what I have in my mind” and create quality pieces is something I am extremely grateful for. Marketing was not the only strength that Hannah Miller brought to the Chamber. Her heightened attention to detail is what helped make so many events seem absolutely flawless.
While mastering graphic design and expanding organizational skills has been very beneficial to the Chamber, it was not filling Hannah’s soul. Hannah has a strong heart for healthy families and safe children. This was never more apparent than when she started her service with CASA. Her dedication to her court appointed charge was evident as she tirelessly worked with teams that were in place for the child and family.
It is this passion that will take Hannah to the next chapter in her journey. She has already begun building all-important relationships with her new team at the Pre-School Learning Academy (Downtown PLAY). She will bring with her experience of working with families in foster care and use those tools to help mold so many of York’s youngest residents. Over these past few weeks, Hannah has been splitting her time between our office and PLAY. She has been committed to the Chamber in that she hopes to have as much creative work completed as possible before her last day, which is today.
In addition to the fantastic materials and phenomenal organizational abilities, I will miss Hannah’s, laughter, smile and her ability to help the squirrels that constantly occupy my mind. I am forever blessed for being able to work with Hannah Miller over these past few years and I wish for her so much success with her new position.
I want to encourage everyone to check out our website for the list of activities taking place during Yorkfest 2021, “Building Community Connections.”
This year kicks off on Thursday, September 9. There will be a salad luncheon at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church to begin the day. Later, downtown York will see the return of bounce houses for children. The Elks Lodge will have their grill fired up for those that are looking for a delicious, well-priced burger. The child ID program will once again be available for families and the Farmers Market will remain at the library. The 1-mile fun run take place on Thursday and the evening will finish up with a magic show at the library. York College will be relaunching their speaker series by hosting an evening event at the Clayton History Museum.
Friday, the Prayer Breakfast will take place at York’s Holthus Convention Center. Ron Brown will once again bring a message of encouragement to the York community. Those wanting to attend ($15/per person) or sponsor a table ($250/per table of eight) can do so at https://yorkchamber.org/yorkfest/. The Flights of Honor Display will open at York’s city auditorium for residents and guests to see. Viewing will be open from noon to 7 p.m. The Royalty Committee will host their luncheon at York Country Club where they will crown their Yorkfest King and Queen. Anyone that would like to attend the luncheon is encouraged to contact our office to secure a seat. The cost for the meal is $15. On Friday afternoon, schedule your late day snack to come to the Boy Scouts funnel cake truck.
Saturday, September 11 will be a big day for Yorkfest. The Fireman’s Pancake feed returns, the car show will take place and the Flights of Honor Display will continue to be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sixth Street will be packed with vendors for the street fair and the Grand Parade will be the highlight of the celebration. Throughout the morning, there will be goodies offered to those in the downtown area and the popular Bloody Mary bar returns in addition to a couple of sloppy joe feeds. The afternoon doesn’t slow down. The family mini-golf-o-rama is set and the skate contest never disappoints. The poker run is back and the bike at night will also take place.
Sunday, the weekend closes with the Knights of Columbus Breakfast, co-ed sand volleyball tournament and the annual Greg Holoch Memorial Golf Tournament. There is something for everyone during Yorkfest, September 9 – 12 and I encourage you to register for the various activities at https://yorkchamber.org/yorkfest/.