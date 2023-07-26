Summer is a busy time in Nebraska. The warm days are filled with baseball games, swimming at the pool, county fairs and plenty of other community celebrations. You may come across folks at these events who are gathering signatures for one of the seven petitions currently in circulation that impact Nebraska’s laws.

Since 1912, Article III, Section 1 of the Nebraska State Constitution provides voters the power to propose new laws or constitutional amendments (ballot initiative) and the power to affirm or reject laws (ballot referendum) passed by the Nebraska Legislature. Petitions gaining the signatures of 5 percent or more of registered voters in 2/5ths (38 of 93) of Nebraska’s counties qualify to be placed on the ballot.

Currently, there is a petition circulating for a referendum on the recently passed Opportunity Scholarship Act or LB753. LB753 created tax credits for donations made to qualifying organizations who provide scholarships to low-income students to attend private schools, K-12. The referendum is asking voters to repeal the act.

Signature petitions are part of the ballot initiative and referendum process and are an important component of Nebraska state government. However, please be aware that not everyone collecting signatures is aware of all the facts regarding the legislation in question.

LB753 does not use taxpayer money to fund private school tuition. LB753 provides a nonrefundable tax credit for donations made to scholarship granting organizations (SGOs), which provide scholarships to qualified students who are subject to income limitations. Tax credits are enabled by deferring tax revenue that could have otherwise been collected.

SGOs receiving the donations and providing the scholarships have to be pre-approved by the Department of Revenue and are subject to certain conditions. SGOs cannot limit scholarships to any certain school. SGOs must ensure that scholarships are awarded to qualified students who do not exceed the household income limitation. SGOs are also required to submit to an annual audit conducted by an independent public accountant and submit that to the Department of Revenue.

SGOs also cannot carry forward more than 25 percent of the donations they receive each year and then are required to utilize those funds the next year exclusively for scholarships — if they cannot, they are required to transfer them to another SGO that can use them or return the donation to the General Fund of the State of Nebraska. LB753 also requires the Department of Revenue to issue a report on the Opportunity Scholarship Act every other year to the Nebraska Legislature. The carry forward restriction and the report requirement are two oversight provisions that I and others insisted on before supporting this legislation.

Whatever your feelings are on LB753, it is important to understand what is in the bill and what is not. The ballot referendum process is a check and balance on Nebraska’s single house or Unicameral Legislature. If enough valid signatures are collected and certified, the voters will ultimately decide in 2024 whether to approve or reject LB753 as passed by the Legislature. I have included a full summary of LB753 if you wish to learn more about this legislation.

