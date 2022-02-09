The Amish Cook: Marriage is worth the work

We've been married for almost 12 years, still, my heart leaps when I see my beloved.

Yes, our lives have had more twists and turns than I could ever tell, since that moment when our hands were joined for the first time, on March 19, 2010. We were pronounced husband and wife. It was good. Too good to be true. Regardless of what would happen, it was bound to end well, or so it appeared.

In the days and years to come, I watched marriages and relationships. I wondered what made the difference; some looked like they were radiant and thriving, other couples looked more like they lived together because it was the thing to do. Still, I wondered, I prayed, I dug in. What more can a wife do for her husband?

Is it true that if one is out to find a happy marriage, it will never happen; and when you do all you can for your spouse, it will all come back one day? I believed in my husband, yet I knew that his fullest potential would only be reached by years of him having a wife with a true dedication to him alone—one who is actively supporting and even pursuing his ideas and ideals.

I determined to do all I could. It became so real to me one day that no one else on earth would ever pour out their whole life for him.