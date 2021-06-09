The Amish Cook: Little helpers

That night as I lay in bed unwinding, I told Daniel, "You'd think after a day like this one a person would feel accomplished what got done, but the kitchen is still kinda messy and I just feel like I didn't get done what I should have."

In his sensible, calm manner, he suggested, "If you bite off too much on one day, you'll tend to get burned out and tired, instead of doing what can be done more comfortably. Like maybe doing a cooker full of beans each day, then making grape-nuts and cookies on another."

I knew he was correct, "Thanks, that's what I needed to hear," I told him. I grinned to myself. I think I'm learning. I like giving it all I've got, then have it all whacked off my to-do list in short order; nonetheless, hubby is correct. It's worth functioning with batteries that aren't constantly running off the bottom half.

Our 20 pints and 33 quarts will hopefully last us a little while, and I'll take hubby's advice and save the next batches that I'll be canning with chicken until another week. We enjoy our beans in baked beans style, as refried beans or mixed with green beans, bacon and onions, or best of all, in our healthy chocolate fudge.