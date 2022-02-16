The Amish Cook: Breakfast is the whole enchilada

Breakfast menus are on my hit list. What is better than fresh, steaming pancakes or buttery biscuits straight from the oven topped with sausage gravy? My mom had a breakfast specialty: Gold Rush Brunch, which she would make with layers of scrambled eggs, sausage, cheese sauce and shredded potatoes. Then there were those rare occasions when we children cheered with delight when she made an egg in a nest for each of us. Some morning we had homemade or store boughten cereals. To us, homemade chocolate cake and chopped strawberries was a hit with almost any cereal.

For a while, during my teen years, I’d make breakfast on Tuesday and Friday mornings. Etched in my mind is the moment I stepped onto the front porch in crisp dawn of the day to fetch the large pan of enchiladas I had made the evening before. They were all ready to slide in the oven. At first as my eyes swept the scene before me, it didn’t even register what I was seeing. There was the empty cake pan licked out as clean as a four footed creature could lick on the discovery of a fresh breakfast. This specific casserole I knew would be a treat to my brothers and parents, so I had taken the time the evening before to brown the sausage and put it all together so it’s ready to serve by 7:00 a.m.. After staring at the pan for several seconds I gingerly picked it up and took it indoors. So, for that morning the dog which skillfully snatched the casserole form the shelf got enchiladas instead of the Raber family. And no, I don’t recall what I made as a replacement.