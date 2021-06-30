The Amish Cook -- Why are we Amish?

If you ask about the Amish lifestyle, I can only speak for our community. There are more different types of Amish than I even know about. Chuckling, I find myself thinking that placing all Amish in the same boat may be like putting all non-Amish in the same boat. Funny. No, wherever you go, you’ll find more people than you can count, with more belief systems than you can shake a stick at.

But still, as I write, I feel a deep knot within. Give me a moment, and I’ll explain. Of the thousands of denominations out there, there is no other I’d rather spend community living with than those around me, but still, the knot within remains. I love my family, enjoy my church friends, and consider them my brothers and sisters. We enjoy our pony and the countless drives we’ve enjoyed on perfect evenings as wisps of hair from the children on my lap blow back into my face. Yes, I honestly love being Amish; still, in the depth of my heart, there is something much deeper than the title “Amish” which has been given to us. This is what I’m feeling: without Jesus, it would be nothing. Do you know how much nothing is? I’m referring to zero. So, even with a blessed heritage, if it wouldn’t be for the blood of Jesus, our lifestyle would be no good. I love the Lord. I love Him with my whole heart. Without Him, I would be lost, like totally helpless. Yet honestly, I face times when I begin to focus on responsibilities and forget how safe and loved I am by the one who gave His life so that I can live in the freedom of heart. Like Daniel always says, “His provision will not do a thing for us until we claim it.” Praise God, as I bow in His presence in repentance and receive His gift of absolute provision, my sights are cleared; I again get up and love life because He loves me.