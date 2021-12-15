The Amish Cook -- Unequal equations

Digesting it, I couldn't help but see that God created us to have a love relationship with Him, winning souls to Him. In the end, spend an entire eternity with Him.

So in my mind, I'm again seeing this lopsided equation; there are the holidays with joy and laughter, then the drooping side with the heartache many of you are facing. Then I wonder, what would it look like if I would see the entire picture the way our Creator does? Would I perhaps get glimpses of his grace and provision going deeper than I ever knew possible for all who open their heart to Him?

About a year ago, I mentioned a friend of mine, Lucy, fighting thyroid cancer. I am happy to say that she's doing better, yet the cancer is not entirely gone despite her surgery and all she's been doing to fight it. Now take this as an inspirational example; her smile is brighter and bigger than it's ever been before, and I dare say even bigger than anyone else. Her life is a vivid example of God's provision in an extremely adverse situation. She is not robbed of joy even though she does not know what her next days will hold.

Looking at the equation, I shake my head. The only way I get settled in thinking about the holidays with the lopsided slant is to ask God to help me see it through His eyes.