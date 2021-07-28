The Amish Cook -- The Yoders get their goat

By the time we were ready to head out, the rain had slowed. As we entered the barn, there were more ahs and ohs as the children exclaimed over the babies. And yes, soon Jesse had gathered one in his arms and carried it around proudly showing it to the rest of us. Daisy proudly walked around, impressed to show off her babies. We all agreed that the white one, which looked like a sheep, would be Posy, and the other with black splashes across its body would be Rosy.

All too soon, it was time to head back and continue with morning chores around the house. We promised the children they could spend lots of time in the future with the goats and help bottle feed them.

These last days the children have been training them to drink from a bottle. They are getting the hang of it, though it's also taken some effort. Julia and Hosanna, especially, are like little mother hens, hovering over them.

And oh, a year ago, there is no way you could have convinced me how eager I'd be for fresh goat's milk again! I chuckle as I think over how I've had to change my mind. Being out of goat's milk for a few months showed me how much I had come to depend on it and even like it. After the seventh milking, when the colostrum was out of the milk, and we could keep it, guess what the first thing I did was? It was a priority to make homemade ice cream with pecan pie.