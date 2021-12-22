The Amish Cook -- The Yoders cut out for cookies

By the time the children had their lunch and I had rocked them and tucked them to bed, I was exhausted. Nurse Julia brought me her sleeping bag in an attempt to cut the edge from my chills. You know how it goes, you’re nestled down when Baby wakes and needs mom. Thinking of the power and victory in praise, I thanked God for the fever. I told Him that I really want to draw closer to Him through times like this.

I am much aware that my symptoms match many COVID characteristics. No, I didn't test, but we are respectful in not going to places where we could pass it on to others. The children have been much concerned about our Christmas plans being in jeopardy. We prayed about it, so whether or not it'll work out to go, I don't know. I just do know that with God in charge, it'll all be good in the end.

Once more Julia did amazing keeping things afloat while I rested. After I joined the children I sat on the recliner (something that hardly ever happens to me at any time of the day). Hosanna nestled up beside me on one side with Elijah on the other. Joshua wanted to be held, so he was added onto the growing pile of people. Julia wanted to know what she could do for me. I was almost at a loss of knowing what to say with someone taking care of me. “You could read some verses from the Bible to me,” I told her.