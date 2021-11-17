The Amish Cook -- Preparing for the holidays

Oh, that brings me to a thought shared by a dear sister-in-law, and it’s been a motto around the house ever since. Okay, here you go, “The more it’s NOT about you, the more you will love what you do.” It’s profound and it’s so true! The more serious I get about making the perfect plans and having the best holidays, the more my happiness is in jeopardy when things cross my path. Then if my goal is set on bringing joy to others and adding worth to their lives, by valuing them as individuals, things just fall into place so much better.

Two and a half weeks before Thanksgiving Grandpa set a goal for the children. He offered a prize to anyone who can recite the first 12 verses in Matthew 5 until Thanksgiving Day. We’ve been chanting verses on all sides. Hosanna, Jesse, and Elijah, ages 3, 4, and 5 are giving it a lick as well. The greater challenge for them is having Dutch as their primary language and not understanding all of what they’re memorizing. So besides learning the verses, we’ve also been talking more English around the house to hopefully aid in the process. We’ll see how it all comes together.