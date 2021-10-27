The Amish Cook -- Praying for Haiti

Good morning, as I gaze out the west window the full moon hangs in all its splendor. As always I stand in awe how it is not altered even a tad in the midst of the rocking changes and uncertainties of the world. Take this, the moon has no light of its own. It merrily reflects the sun. Amazing. That’s just how I want to be - no light of my own, but unshakably reflecting the Lord through the adverse seasons of life.

This brings a question a reader had of whether we know the group of Mennonite people kidnapped in Haiti. I don’t know them personally. My heart especially goes out to the children and baby, wondering what they may be facing. I am comforted to know that God surely is always bigger than any situation and he even cares more than any earthly being.

If I look at the trauma raging on all sides, there is no way of being filled with joy; then as my eyes are turned to the Savior I regain a sense of peace that only comes from resting in the One who can keep us safe.