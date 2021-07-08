The Amish Cook -- Lime dessert takes the cake

So many things happen. Life is made up of events and happenings; there are happy times and rough times. The difficult moments that test your patience to the max leave you wondering how you could ever forget them in the world. Time elapses, those stark negatives and intense trials have a way of melting back, and you cling to the positive memories. It's like my mom says, "Memories tend to be viewed as better or worse than the actual event." Whether we choose to view it from a positive or negative standpoint, life keeps moving on.

As you can hear, today I've had many churning feelings. As some of you shared, your 'babies' are now grandparents. Okay, so my baby turned a year old yesterday, and I get this feeling that the days of having little ones in our home are rapidly moving onward. This darling boy was our newborn a year ago. I wonder what his life will hold, or even more, what our future generations may face. There is only one place where true peace settles in, and that is when I cry out to God for our little ones and their future families. I then know that God heard, He shares my concern, and He will answer those pleas.