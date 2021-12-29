The Amish Cook -- I scream, you scream, we all scream, for ice cream cookies!

I have a crush on cabins, and it’s been there for as long as I can remember. We’ll be traveling down the road, and I’ll turn my head for a final glimpse at a cozy cabin tucked in at the edge of the woods.

It indeed felt like a dream too far-fetched to ever have within reach. It all came together during my teen years when Dad agreed to build a cabin in our woods behind the house. Dad and I would sit down evening after evening with a pencil and paper, making sketches of how it was to be built. After many evenings and Saturdays of Dad and my three brothers laboring over it, we had our dream materialize.

Since that day, the cabin has hosted more guests, birthday parties, prayer meetings, and family times than we could ever count. Now years later, Daniel and I moved to where I grew up, yet we did not buy the cabin. The agreement was that Dad would move the cabin to their new home. Though I missed it, I knew it was meant to be.

Now take this, though I never expected we’d have another cabin, it’s happening! A series of events transpired, bringing Daniel to conclude that he’ll need to build his own. As Daniel toils faithfully, along with his brother John and a young boy who generally works in the shop, I am amazed at the swift progress.