The Amish Cook -- Home-schooling at the Yoders'

Okay, can you picture those old-fashioned three-bottom plows? You know those where you have a two-horse hitch. The Belgiums ease into their harness and pull for what they’re worth; after they’re started a bit, the dirt rolls over as furrow after furrow as the ground is turned over.

Well, I’ve had to think of this scene time and again. You know that first week the plow just kinda slid over the top, everything was new, the novelty of new books and new routines was shining bright. By Monday of the second week, the plow was being set deeper. There was a slight pause as we all dug in to pull our share of the load. We had new concepts, a kindergarten girl with bright eyes as she mastered the rhyme to go with her new sound, three-year-olds not so impressed about sitting in their desks, and a one-year-old convinced he could help Mama give flash cards. Then there was a teacher in love with each of her little students, yet unsure which need was the greatest at the moment!