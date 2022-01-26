The Amish Cook -- Healthy and gluten-free

I was like, Okay, I need to be more specific as to what we personally use as sweeteners. This is the deal: the recipes I send your way are what most people in our community use, then when I’m making it for our family I switch to natural sweeteners such as stevia and our latest favorite, birch xylitol. A doctor, who works with a number of Daniel’s family members explained that birch xylitol delivers many health benefits while sweetening any dish. As with many other baking products, we buy it in large quantities to get it for a better price. By the way, just like chocolate, don’t feed birch xylitol to your dog, as their stomachs aren’t made for it and could make them sick!

Julia, who loves baking grew weary of always needing to substitute so many items in a single recipe. Upon her request I bought a new cookbook (Thanks to a reader who sent money for me to buy something for myself!)

This cookbook, Amazingly Simple, by Ruth Shirk, is one she had seen at my mother’s house. She declared it would be just what she needs to do more baking for our family. True to her word, since that first day we got it, she has used it more times than I could count! Seven-year-old Austin is on her heels, constantly wanting to make cookies or bars. The full color photos show them just what the end product will look like.