The Amish Cook -- God will always provide

I explained to the children how God has answered and gave us this chicken. “We need to give them a thank you card.” declared Hosanna. “Yes, you are right, we want to,” I agreed.

We now just needed the perfect day to butcher chickens. It so happened that my in-laws from Ohio came for a visit the following week. “Dad could help us butcher chickens,” Daniel suggested.

As they arrived at our house we told them about the projected plans of butchering. “Last time you were here I told you how I’m praying for chicken, now this time you’re here we are butchering them!” I told my mother-in-law.

We made plans to start butchering at 3:00 when Daniel gets off work in the shop. The children and I were eagerly waiting, with their help we had large containers filled with cold water to rinse and cool the chicken. Daniel hung several twines in the barn for butchering, just like my dad always did.

As we butchered those first chickens I couldn’t resist telling Daniel’s parents how I link special memories to a job as yucky as butchering chickens or turkeys. I told them of the times Dad and I would butcher cull turkeys at our turkey farm a mile down the road.