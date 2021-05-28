The Amish Cook -- Gloria's mom hits the road

The men were out the door by 4:30 a.m. We ladies gratefully and gladly stayed in bed and looked forward to a leisurely day. Sister Edna had volunteered to make breakfast. I'm not even sure what time it was exactly when we ate, but I remember that it was so good and special. We, seven ladies, sat around a round table that was beautifully set. The menu with egg muffins, Little Smokies wrapped in soft pretzel dough, then baked, coated fruit salad, mini Graham teddies, Hoho slices, and homemade Orange Julius drink. The fruit and drinks were in goblets, and there were cute little bowls to put sauces in for the little smoky wraps. We took our time and enjoyed being together. Somehow God designed that sitting around a table and enjoying a meal together makes fellowship a step better. After breakfast, we gathered around in the living room and shared a little deeper. Ladies being ladies, can often just feel each other. Edna had brought small tubs and foot soak salts along, so we enjoyed foot soaks as we relaxed and talked. And by the way, the men did catch fish, which they fried the following evening.

Last week, one thing that really stood out to me was that although David and his siblings aren't exactly on the same page with some of life's issues, they are still family. The time together was beautiful. It strengthened family ties. Time together with family makes me ponder...Probably a lot of you readers have faced, or are facing strained relationships with family or friends, etc. I know that is painful, and my heart goes out to any of you facing or are going through such a trauma. I have a tidbit that I would like to share with you – try love. Love, even when it's not fair. Love, even when you think they are wrong and you are right (and surprise, I have found out we humans aren't always as right as we think we are) Love, even when it seems or feels brutally hard to do so. Allow the love of God to flow through you, and out to others. You will be amazed at the blessings and the healing that will come to your own life. Love is powerful. Love conquers so much.