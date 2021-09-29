The Amish Cook -- Gloria's clothes call

This time we only did jackets or sweaters; as colder weather sets in, I’ll go through the containers, marked with each child’s name and take out coats and more jackets. The only reason for this is, it keeps the entrance emptier for another month or two. Imagine this, only three pieces for each of us totals to 24 articles.

The project for today is going through shoes and boots. I groan, then chuckle as my mind flashes to five-year-old Hosanna, which will undoubtedly be the one who can wear ‘every other pair’ of shoes and flip-flops and leave big sister wondering when she’ll grow up.

Finally, after making so many little decisions and answering countless questions stacked on top of each other, my mind starts spinning. Now as a I write I wonder, “Why not just enjoy the ride? Who cares if we don’t get through sorting them all this afternoon?”

Not one of the children will grow up remembering how long it took, but about how Mom made them feel as an individual. Bring on the shoes, I’m ready. Now when we have completed the project of each family member having only three sets of shoes or boots, and a pair of flops, we’ll have a grand total of 64 pieces.