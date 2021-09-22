The Amish Cook -- Gloria tells an old chestnut

Daniel's goal was to have the last trees in the ground by Tuesday night. My guess is that optimistic Hubby over-shot a bit. Monday went well. Perhaps the best part of all for me was at night, having guests relaxing in the yard after supper. It felt so good to sit down, chat, and catch up on news.

Tuesday morning, I took the children out in the field again. Thanks to Grandma for baby-sitting Joshua as we dug in and gave it all we had. By mid-afternoon, Daniel contacted those who planned to help in the evening and told them that we're working on the last section and they don't need to feel obligated to come.

White protector tubes stripped over the trees and tied to the stakes, all stood in rows of hundreds of trees. As we did those last rows, I gazed over the field in wonder. Overhead, dark clouds were gathering. I thanked God for the rain, which I was confident would be coming one time or other.

I hadn't mapped out all my menus ahead of time to feed those who came to help. So I just took a meal at a time and asked God to plan it for me. I was amazed at how well it all came together. Several ladies brought in food which was a rich blessing.

That night as we slept, soundly rain fell in torrents, watering these young trees.