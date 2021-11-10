The Amish Cook -- Gloria squares up

The big ones aren't that simple to get with your hands," he answered, grabbing another one and putting it up to the growing pile.

Inching closer to where Grandpa was holding his end, I pulled the net up out of the water for the children to see. Flashes of blue, gray, and even shades of purple flashed in the nets by dozens or hundred. "Look, isn't that beautiful?" "Don't you think that is just how it looked when Jesus was with his disciples, and they caught all those fish?" Now my mind was reeling, my heart burned within, didn't Jesus then tell them to be fishers of men? Aren't there unnumbered people who need Jesus, just as the unnumbered fish swimming this way and that, trying to find a way out?

"Children, Jesus called us to now be fishers of men. That means helping and saving other people, just as we are bringing in fish," I explained.

When Daniel had taken out the last cat, we released the remaining fish. It was hard for Austin to see the 30-inch grass carp swimming to freedom, yet knowing they aren't good to eat and need them to help keep the pond clean, he was fine with the plan. Daniel counted 22 nice cats and placed them all in the tractor bucket to go butcher them. Now, all we had left was taking the net out of the pond and hot showers. What a welcome thought!