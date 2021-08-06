The Amish Cook -- Easy, ‘Peas’y at the Yoders'

Now not all of you have mothers, and especially not living a mile from where you live, like I do.

Many times in the 11 years since I got married, I've told myself, “Better enjoy this stage of living close to family, because it may not always be like that.” I have come to treasure our times together. On a deeper note, God’s also been teaching me that all people are to be cared for and loved like family. And guess what? The most special part of that entire picture is that according to Scripture, if we do God’s will, we’re Jesus’ brother and sister. Really now, that is more special than any amount of words that would ever fit into an entire column, or even into the biggest book, for that matter.

I then wonder and ponder... what can I do today to splash that love on others, that no matter what, they’ll always matter to me and to the One who created life within every one of us? I’d love to hear your input.