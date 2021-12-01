The Amish Cook -- Cupcake catastrophe

Back to Anna Faith’s wedding… several days before the wedding, I went through some “trauma” with the wedding cupcakes. (I really believe that God uses adverse circumstances to teach us lessons!) I had asked two young girls of our church, along with our daughter Keturah, to help me with the cupcakes. We went to a nearby bakery that I had asked permission to use, and plunged into the project. The cupcakes were to be baked that day, then filled and frosted on a later day. Alas! – the first batch, and the next, and the next, and on… did NOT turn out right. Never in all my 56 years had I seen such cupcakes! Odd shaped, and simply anything except elegant wedding cupcakes. I started feeling stressed out, very, very stressed. Daniel, Gloria, and their children stopped by to see how things were going. Daniel, being a practical man, said it appears that the ovens are too hot. A phone call to the bakery owner’s wife confirmed that yes indeed we had not set the temperature (and maybe not the blower?) to the right setting on these confectionary ovens! Dozens of odd shaped cupcakes stared at me, and I got a brainstorm. I sent the three girls, the remaining cake mixes, and the cupcake pans out the door, and over to our community building, that has two “plain Jane” gas ovens. Daughter Anna Faith was in town, and bought more cake mixes. My traumatized brain needed to be alone, so I cleaned up the mess in the bakery after the girls left, as well as pulled out some very nice cupcakes out of the one plain gas stove that was there! Several hours later, those thee dear girls had baked dozens of lovely wedding cupcakes!