The Amish Cook -- Cinnamon roll summer at the Yoders'

A week ago, when Beth, a dear sister in church, gave me this set of 18 questions I couldn’t help but smile. As I glanced down across the page, some of the blanks I immediately knew what I’d jot down, others would take more thought. She continued to explain that she is giving one to each of the church sisters to fill out. After they have all been completed she plans to make copies, providing each of us a set from all the ladies at church.

So what would you say your pet peeve is? Or what would surprise people to know about you? I feel like I don’t know what would surprise people to know about me, because I didn’t go around asking everyone what or how they view me as a person. Maybe they would be surprised to know that most of my years were filled with fears and more insecurities than I could tell. I so well remember that day, five years ago when I was rolling out cinnamon rolls at my mother-in-law’s house. Allowing too many fears to take the front seat, I gritted my teeth and dug in. Grandpa, who used to own a bakery for years and made thousands of cinnamon rolls, popped in and chatted, while I sprinkled cinnamon and brown sugar over the butter I had spread on the rolled out dough. As I proceeded to roll them up, forming a long rope, I cut them and placed them in a pan. I was not prepared for Grandpa’s remark, “I can see you have confidence, and you know, that is one thing you need to go through life.”