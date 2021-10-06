The Amish Cook -- Chunky cinnamon applesauce a family favorite

Talking about having fun in the kitchen! Do you know what I mean when I say that empty feels clean? That’s exactly how it felt. You should have been here to see my husband’s eyes when I opened the utensil drawer (which had been so full you could hardly open it all the way). His face looked incredulous when he saw the two scrapers and whisks, one spatula, ice pick, and a lone spoon, “What ever did you do with everything?” he asked.

Chuckling I told him of the items I placed in the pantry in case I need them and of the tote which was fast filling up would go to the garage on trial.

Julia and Austin, who are my kitchen helpers, were impressed with the idea. They agree that it is easier to put dishes away with the cupboards less full.

Now this brings me to a heart warming note from Ms. Mary, a reader from Wilkes Barre PA, who inquired whether us Amish folks use electrical appliances and if perhaps she’s doing it the Amish way by using less modern conveniences. Thanks for asking Mary. Yes, you are correct, Amish do live simpler in many or most ways. Like anything else, when comparing the Amish across the globe, they drastically vary.