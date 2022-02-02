The Amish Cook -- Brownie for Valentine's Day

“The bus is coming! The bus is coming!”

A quick glance down our small gravel road showed that the children were correct. The long-awaited trip had arrived. We were all at the end of the driveway, bundled up for chilly January weather, with six children and luggage in tow.

As the bus driver opened the doors along the side of the bus for Daniel to put in luggage, the children and I headed for the 35 passenger bus, which was already almost full with church family. We found several seats close to the back to host our family. The children were especially impressed to have a little table where four of them could sit while traveling. In no time we were all settled in (this time instead of five car seats to strap in, there were none) and we were headed down the road to pick up the Wengerd family.

On the move once more we launched into our five-and-a-half-hour trip to Tullahoma, Tennessee where my cousin, Caleb, was getting married the following day. He had lived in our community during all his growing up years, and had recently moved to the Mennonite church in Tennessee, now our entire church was invited, with most of us attending.