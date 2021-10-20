The Amish Cook -- Autumn means apples at the Yoders'

A sense of relief trickles through me as I watch the children romping in the leaves for the first time. Summer is a highlight at our house. We love our daily bounties from the garden. No, we’d never do without summer, yet as those first leaves drop, it’s nice to have cooler and shorter days. At 7 p.m., it’s already getting dark, ushering everyone back inside where we enjoy family times together for an hour until it’s time to go to settle little ones down for the night.

Seldom does an evening pass that the children do not spend time helping Daniel feeding the animals and milking the goat. Little Joshua gets desperate when he hears someone mention anything about milking. He’ll head straight for the freezer, where we keep ice packs, which are placed into the milk bucket to cool the milk quickly. Pointing at the freezer door handle just out of his reach, he’ll grunt and, with his limited words, get the point across that he needs someone to help him right now. If it is too early to do the milking, he’s heartbroken. On occasions when he does get to go with Daddy, his joy has no end. He proudly goes for the entrance, grabs the milk bucket, and places the ice pack inside. At 16 months old, he is entirely convinced he can handle the bucket on his own. He watches with delight as the milk streams into the bucket. Lovingly he pets the goat and jabbers over it.