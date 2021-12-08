The Amish Cook -- A very minty Christmas from the Yoders

These damp chilly days leave us extra thankful for occasional sunshine. I had promised the children I’d help them rake leaves in the woods, making winding trails uphill and down like I did when I was a little girl. I can still feel the freedom of all my little worries melting away, as I breathed the cool air laden with the smell of crisp maple leaves, running hither and yon through our maze of paths.

On our to-do list for this autumn, there are also a dozen chickens to cook over a fire in the big iron skillet and put in the freezer and some to can.

Then there were our 10 bushels of apples. We found a nice day to make applesauce in the backyard while the children played on the swing and trampoline. The Golden Delicious apples were turned to what we call regular applesauce. It’s a shiny yellow sauce with a bit of salt and a pinch of stevia to sweeten. A few bushels of Jona-golds were used to make my favorite sauce: chunky apple with a dash of cinnamon and a bit of stevia. This type of sauce may be served hot or cold or is yummy when adding a handful of red hots. The rest of the apples are used in baking or enjoyed fresh.

Now we’re on the last peck of apples- that is, besides the bushel, we put in our neighbor’s root cellar to keep for this winter.