The Amish Cook -- A sucker for tomato pie

Last week we had zucchini patties on the table; this week, we'll be enjoying vine-ripened tomatoes. Now I hope you can bear with me. Still, when I talk about vine-ripened tomatoes, I'm not referring to the plastic-tasting ones from a grocery store - you know, the ones that were picked green then gassed along the way to portray a pretty red color. Okay, those may be better than nothing, but for today vine-ripened tomatoes will be the discussion.

So, I know there are more different ways to use tomatoes than can be discussed right now, but we'll cover a few favorites. I do enjoy home-canned goods like salsa, pizza sauce, marinara, barbecue sauce, or ketchup, but then there is nothing like a fresh tomato slice on top of any kind of sandwich you choose. I enjoy tomato salsa, but if I'm super honest, the biggest kick I get out of it is probably thinking of mom and how she enjoys it. I doubt if I'll ever take a bite of fresh tomato salsa without thinking about her. She has always been a fan of any salsa and excels in serving it to guests or taking it to gatherings. On a side note, I well remember the day 25 years ago, sitting next to mom at the kitchen table as we snacked on saltine crackers with a dab of mayo and canned peppers. Mom was completely impressed with her six-year-old daughter, who enjoyed the tangy treat with her. So pleased was I with Mom so proud about it that I ate cracker after cracker with these peppers that I technically really didn't even care for! Years later, I told her the other half of the story, of which she graciously took astride, knowing that we were both happy.