The Amish Cook -- A deer soup in Flat Rock

We also have many special memories of times spent with Dad in the woods or the family butcherings where my uncles and their families joined us after deer hunting season. We’d give it all we had as we spent the entire evening butchering over tea, snacks, and juicy conversations.

There is one evening I will never think about without having a smile cross my face and heart, for that matter. There was a circle of us around the large table. Our knives kept busy as we chit-chatted. Then turning to Uncle Paul, who was my employer for a number of years when I worked in their store and had come to be a favorite uncle, I asked, “What would you say if I would have a date on Sunday?” His expression was priceless; it said, “You've got to be making up some crazy stories!” (Since courtship or dating is only for those seriously considering marriage, the first date is a big deal and is 'talk of the town'.)

Turning toward the others, he probed, “Is she serious? Come on, is she serious?” Now Paul is always the type to figure out surprises or events, but for once he didn't know a thing about it.