The Amish Cook -- A day in the life

The children then hop to their assigned morning chores, knowing that the incomplete jobs will be waiting on them at recces time. Each child has a job according to their ability, such as filling water jugs for the shop, gathering quail eggs, having each child pick up the number of toys that match their age, and the likes.

This forenoon looks like an ordinary day; the next few hours will be spent doing school and having recess with them. Get the picture, we're downstairs, there are five desks in a row. Teacher Mama sits on an office chair with baby Joshua on her lap, sliding her chair from desk to desk on her full-time job of keeping little hands busy and quiet.

I love watching the three-year-olds as they importantly raise their hands to summon me to their side. Life may be intense, but it really is so good. After school, hours is the normal practice time with the younger ones. We actually act out various scenes of sharing, responding with, "Here I am," when they hear mom's voice saying their name, or even practicing introducing themselves to strangers. We determine what to practice according to skills that need to be sharpened.