The 411 for Firecracker Frenzy

Leadership York will welcome its 26th class this fall. Committee Chairman Scott Koch notes that Leadership York is a program designed to enhance the leadership abilities within our community and county. The program accepts applicants who reside and/or work in York County. Leadership York hopes to represent a cross-section of citizens from a variety of backgrounds, with graduates bringing diverse perspectives to address the needs of our area. The Leadership York Steering Committee is asking employers to talk with their team members and encourage them to apply for the 2021-22 Leadership York Class. The application can be found online at https://yorkchamber.org/leadership/.

The Balloon Days schedule is packed full! Festivities get going at York Country Club on Friday, July 16 with the golf tournament benefitting the Peyton Parker Lane Playground. Organizers have been busy reaching out to both sponsors and teams to fill this tournament. If you want to support the cause, but golf is not your thing, come out later for music bingo, karaoke, a silent auction and a dance. I encourage you to go to https://yorkchamber.org/community-events/ and find more information on calendar of events (July 16). Also happening on the 16th is the Beach Party from 1–5 p.m., at the Family Aquatic Center hosted by York Parks and Recreation. At 6 p.m., Parks and Rec will host a cornhole tournament at York Country Club.