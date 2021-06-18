The 411 for Firecracker Frenzy

Just two weeks from tomorrow, we will light up the night sky with Firecracker Frenzy! As many families are beginning to make their plans for the holiday weekend, we are thrilled that so many are planning to come to the York County Fairgrounds on Saturday, July 3. This year, patrons will be allowed to utilize the grandstand area for seating. There really isn’t a bad place to be for the show, but I know there were a lot of folks who missed having that option.
The gates will officially open at 8 p.m., on the 3rd. Each year we are fortunate to have a clown who strolls the grandstand area making balloon animals for children. Luis Lopez has agreed once again to come for the evening. The concessions will be run by the Wild Hawgs again this year. In addition to the grandstand location, there will be tents set up in the surrounding parking lots for the convenience of those attending the show.
As we honor our country that evening, I want to be sure you take notice of the American Flag that will be proudly flying throughout the evening. This display would not be possible without the assistance from Neville Construction and Wagner Decorating. Continuing to honor our nation, we have connected with one of our local Boy Scout troops to present our nation’s colors prior to the singing of The Star Bangled Banner. We are thrilled to have Laura Jensen perform the National Anthem. The honor guard and anthem will begin approximately 9:50 p.m.
Once everyone is safely out of the arena, Gene Curtis with KOOL 103.5 and I will begin the show. For the crowd that will be in the grand stands, you should have no problem hearing all that is going on. For those of you who are in the parking areas, you can tune into KOOL 103.5 during the show. The aerial display is choreographed to a soundtrack that will be played in the grandstand area and broadcast over the air on KOOL.
The fundraising efforts are coming into the home stretch. The most time sensitive thing at this point is the Frenzy T-shirts. Our last day to order shirts is next Thursday, June 23. This will allow us plenty of time to receive the shirts in time for Independence Day, July 4. Online orders can be made at www.yorkchamber.org/firecracker-frenzy. Firecracker Frenzy T-shirts can also be purchased for $20 at multiple locations in York. Local retail shops are Kirtsey’s Clothing and Gift Boutique, Ginny’s Hallmark, Grand Central Foods and the Chamber Office.
We continue to ask if you have extra change at the register, to consider placing a donation in the Frenzy collection boxes. If you do not carry cash, and want to donate, you may do so using Venmo (@yorknechamber) or you can donate online at https://yorkchamber.org/on-line-payment/. The donation box locations are listed on our website and social media pages. Shoppers can also donate at local registers. Grand Central Foods and York Ace Hardware are great partners helping us in this huge effort.
Leadership York will welcome its 26th class this fall. Committee Chairman Scott Koch notes that Leadership York is a program designed to enhance the leadership abilities within our community and county. The program accepts applicants who reside and/or work in York County. Leadership York hopes to represent a cross-section of citizens from a variety of backgrounds, with graduates bringing diverse perspectives to address the needs of our area. The Leadership York Steering Committee is asking employers to talk with their team members and encourage them to apply for the 2021-22 Leadership York Class. The application can be found online at https://yorkchamber.org/leadership/.
The Balloon Days schedule is packed full! Festivities get going at York Country Club on Friday, July 16 with the golf tournament benefitting the Peyton Parker Lane Playground. Organizers have been busy reaching out to both sponsors and teams to fill this tournament. If you want to support the cause, but golf is not your thing, come out later for music bingo, karaoke, a silent auction and a dance. I encourage you to go to https://yorkchamber.org/community-events/ and find more information on calendar of events (July 16). Also happening on the 16th is the Beach Party from 1–5 p.m., at the Family Aquatic Center hosted by York Parks and Recreation. At 6 p.m., Parks and Rec will host a cornhole tournament at York Country Club.
Saturday, July 17, Downtown York is where you want to be! Local merchants will have bargains galore on the sidewalks in front of their stores. This longstanding tradition of sidewalk sales in Downtown York is something we all look forward to. While you are downtown, be sure to check out the student stores that will be set up amongst the businesses. These students will have just completed a two-week ESI Camp where they learned to develop their business and create the products they are selling. ESI Camp is coordinated through York County Development Corporation (YCDC), York Public Schools and Nebraska Extension in York.
Beginning at 9 a.m., YCDC will also be hosting the Adult Involvement Fair. Organizations are still being accepted and YCDC would like to invite any and all York County service clubs, community groups, church groups or non-profits to our second annual Adult Involvement Fair. Groups will be interspersed among the sidewalk sales. With a year off due to COVID, the crew at York’s Holthus Convention Center are excited to host Transportation Exploration once again for the children in our community. A new attraction this year will be a tethered hot air balloon ride! This is a free event and the gates will be open from 9 a.m. to noon. Businesses or organizations interested in participating can email tcarlson@cityofyork.net for more information.
Cool yourself down after all that shopping and exploring by taking part in the city-wide water fight in Downtown York at 2 p.m. Every year, I see family and friend groups enjoy cooling off during this fun event. There will be popsicles (while supplies last) provided thanks to Emmanuel Lutheran Church as well. The weekend will close with a Dive In Movie at the Family Aquatic Center beginning at 9 p.m. We invite you to come and shop, and enjoy York July 16 and 17!
The Chamber team is busy today hosting 144 golfers at York Country Club for the annual Chamber Golf Tournament. This is always a fun time for our office team as well as for those participating in the day. Stay cool and hydrated everyone!