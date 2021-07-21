The 30x30 land grab

On January 27, 2021, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. signed his “Executive Order on Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad.” In this order, President Biden set a “goal of conserving at least 30 percent of our lands and waters by 2030.” At the time of the signing, very little information was released by the Biden-Harris Administration. We only had the few paragraphs of text in the order and a short fact sheet from the Department of Interior stating “that only 12% of lands are permanently protected.”

As I learned about 30 x 30, I became very concerned because Nebraska has a long history of respecting private property rights. 97% of our land in Nebraska is privately owned. Achieving 30 x 30 would require restricting a land area the size of nine states of Nebraska, or in other words a landmass twice the size of Texas by 2030. In an effort to learn more about 30 x 30, I led a coalition of 15 Governors who wrote to President Biden in April asking for more details. In our letter, we outlined a series of questions seeking more information about the administration’s plans. So far, the President and his agencies have not responded.