Thanksgivings past

There’s a good reason Mom brings a simple fruit bowl for family gatherings, including Thanksgiving . . . she can’t burn a bowl of fruit! I say this with love, but we have learned to take anything away from Mom that requires use of the stove or oven when it comes to family gatherings.

For years, Mom did all the work when it came to Thanksgiving and we should be appreciative of that. Many years she got up early to put the turkey in the oven, mash the potatoes and get the rolls ready while the rest of us slept or watched TV. It never occurred to us that she may need help in the kitchen.

Sure, the turkey was usually dry (that’s why packaged gravy mix was invented) and something burned a bit because we were too lazy to help out and she tried to do too much herself. I recall one Thanksgiving when she soldered the potatoes to the pan; she had to throw it out (the pan and the potatoes), and another year when she didn’t feel the self-basted turkey was making enough juice so she added water to the mix, only to discover the turkey started making its own juice and the water she added cascaded all over the oven and caused the smoke to fill the entire house (I took pictures to prove it). Still, we managed to have a good, yet smoky, meal that year, and because of that adventure, my sister took over the duties and now all Mom has to do is bring the fruit bowl.

The first Thanksgiving we had after my father passed away was a tough one. Dad loved Thanksgiving, or any reason to eat, so it just wasn’t the same without him that year (and ever since). We’ve all gotten used to the fact that Dad isn’t with us; however, we do a toast on his behalf.

Now that my sister has taken over, it gives Mom a chance to enjoy the holiday for a change. My two brothers and their families come, and we all pitch in to help. My brother-in-law deep fries the turkey, my sisters-in-law bring potatoes and other great sides, I usually bring a ham and stuffing (because no one likes that except me) and my sister is in charge of the desserts. Mom is confined to her fruit bowl.

I didn’t know what I was missing all these years. As I mentioned before, gravy was always from a packet. It’s OK, but I never had homemade gravy until I moved out of the house. If you look, I’m betting there are several packets in Mom’s kitchen to this day! I think that’s why I never really liked gravy much until most recently. We don’t own a gravy boat because of that. Now, my brother-in-law saves some turkey dripping so we can have real gravy. The same thing goes for stuffing. Since I am the main consumer of stuffing, I make it the way I like it. I used to make it with Stove-Top, but since I live with Bob, he usually makes it from scratch and it’s terrific.

Mom used to take a can of cranberry jelly and plop that on a plate for cranberry sauce. Now, I am used to Susan’s cranberry salad made with Jello. She is making a batch this year to test on my family. I don’t care if they like it or not. There will be plenty of leftovers for me. My brother’s wife makes this amazing mashed potato casserole, and my other sister-in-law makes a great broccoli and rice casserole. Then there is Mom’s fruit bowl.

You’d think she couldn’t mess up a fruit bowl, but sometimes she does. We all wait with bated breath to see what she does to it. I’ll report back in a few weeks with the results. No matter how the food is, we’ll have a great time. It’s a rare occasion that all four of us kids are in one place. When we are, we usually laugh a lot about Thanksgivings past and look forward to another year. I’m looking forward to it!

