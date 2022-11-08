Thanksgiving - the forgotten holiday

Thanksgiving Day is a national holiday in the United States - set on the last Thursday of November. We model it after the harvest feast of 1621 between the Pilgrims of Plymouth and the Wampanaog people. This was a day of giving thanks - for their safety, for the health of their children, for the fertility of the fields, for the love which bound them together and for the faith which united them with their God.

In 1789 President George Washington issued a proclamation for “a day of public thanksgiving and prayer.” In 1863 President Abraham Lincoln encouraged Americans to recognize the last Thursday in November as “a day of Thanksgiving.” A few years later in 1870, Congress followed suit by passing legislation making Thanksgiving a national holiday. President Roosevelt moved it to the third Thursday to extend the shopping season to help those businesses who suffered from the Great Depression. In 1941 a joint resolution passed to return to the last Thursday in November, where it remains today.

Does anyone else feel we have lost the true meaning and seem to skip right over this holiday? I guess it really hit me this year. The morning after Halloween (November 1), Christmas music could be heard, ads for holiday gifts exploded and Santas appeared out of nowhere!

Yes, some of us are still able to assemble our family and friends for the huge meal (where we all eat too much). But then we rush this tradition to get to the other rituals…hitting the living room lounger to be in front of the TV for the football kickoff or grabbing our list and heading out the door for early holiday shopping specials. Or in the case of others, having to load up (before we have had any time to really catch up) for that long drive home.

We don’t take the time to enjoy the Macy’s Parade and see the joy in our little ones faces, to allow the wishbone to dry long enough to make a proper wish, or to play one more round of that board game. We’ve even shortened it to “Turkey Day!”

This year, remember what you are truly thankful for and make the day something you (and your family) will remember for years to come.

One way you will be able to relax in the weeks ahead is to come to the Friends’ annual Souper Soup Sale on Saturday, November 26 to buy quick, delicious, heart-warming meals. It will again be held at Kilgore Memorial Library starting at 10 a.m. Your favorite soups are only $10 a quart… they go fast! This being Shop Small Saturday, we invite other non-profit groups to join our day in the library. Items from local crafters and bakers will also be available during this event. The Library Giving Tree will be up and ready for donations toward the library collections.

And save the date…February 11, 2023, for our annual York Uncorked. Share the evening with your sweetheart...tasting fine wines and liquors plus delicious chocolates and other munchies! Tickets available soon! These two fundraisers help us provide support for a thriving and sustainable library.

Reminders:

• Lego Club continues to meet on Saturday mornings from 10–11. This is a family friendly activity where we provide the Legos, you bring the creativity.

• There will be an open gaming event at the library, including a Mario Kart 8 Tournament, from 12:00 to 5:00 pm on Saturday, November 19. To register for the tournament visit the library website.

• The library is closed on November 11 for Veteran’s Day and November 24 and 25 for Thanksgiving.