Thanking Rhonda for all her dedication

Seven years ago – that’s when Rhonda Veleba joined the Chamber Team.

She came on board after the retirement of Sally Ruben. The extensive background of organizing the volunteer force that was needed for the Nebraska State Fair coupled with her out of the box thinking was evident almost immediately. Rhonda attended a conference in Atlanta, Georgia, and came back with so many ideas. As she began sharing her excitement and vision, Todd Kirshenbaum, then-Chamber director, and I felt like we had to put on tennis shoes just to keep up with her.

Over the past seven years, Rhonda has been connecting with our membership as well as the community. Pushing the Chamber to diversify in our marketing plan has been a major step forward for the organization. Rhonda has helped breathe new life into some of our staple events in addition to bringing in new and exciting programs designed to increase foot traffic and client contacts for the Chamber membership. I could go on for a very long time about the huge impact that Rhonda has made on our membership and community. All that aside, I will miss the candid conversations that Rhonda and I have had over the years. Rhonda’s ability to see the full picture has been a strong asset to the Chamber team. Programming, events and even processes within the office have benefited from her insight.