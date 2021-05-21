Thanking Rhonda for all her dedication

Seven years ago – that’s when Rhonda Veleba joined the Chamber Team.
She came on board after the retirement of Sally Ruben. The extensive background of organizing the volunteer force that was needed for the Nebraska State Fair coupled with her out of the box thinking was evident almost immediately. Rhonda attended a conference in Atlanta, Georgia, and came back with so many ideas. As she began sharing her excitement and vision, Todd Kirshenbaum, then-Chamber director, and I felt like we had to put on tennis shoes just to keep up with her.
Over the past seven years, Rhonda has been connecting with our membership as well as the community. Pushing the Chamber to diversify in our marketing plan has been a major step forward for the organization. Rhonda has helped breathe new life into some of our staple events in addition to bringing in new and exciting programs designed to increase foot traffic and client contacts for the Chamber membership. I could go on for a very long time about the huge impact that Rhonda has made on our membership and community. All that aside, I will miss the candid conversations that Rhonda and I have had over the years. Rhonda’s ability to see the full picture has been a strong asset to the Chamber team. Programming, events and even processes within the office have benefited from her insight.
Rhonda will be joining v2 Graphics & Marketing as the public relations and marketing specialist. She has been using her talents with social media management and marketing as a hobby/volunteer position the past couple years and is looking forward to making it into a career. I know I speak for everyone with the Chamber, York County Development Corporation, York County Visitors Bureau and York Community Foundation when I say that Rhonda will be missed by all of us. We wish her all the best with her new career path.
VIBE @ 5 is one of the Chamber’s newest networking programs. The primary purpose of VIBE @ 5 is to promote the host’s products and/or services in a social setting. The next VIBE @ 5 is Thursday, June 3, at Cornerstone Bank (529 N Lincoln Avenue) from 5-7 p.m. Organizers are looking forward to hosting guests in the newly updated lobby area.
This newest program debuted earlier this month at Advance Services, Inc and the York Chamber is currently scheduling Vibe @ 5 events for the remainder of 2021. If your business is interested in hosting, let us know by responding to info@yorkchamber.org. Available dates include: July 15, August 19, September 23, October 21, November 11 and December 9. (Dates can be flexible). Chamber members are encouraged to reach out to anyone of us here at the Chamber to secure your date!
The Chamber Team has distributed Frenzy donation boxes over the past week. If you have extra change at the register, we ask you consider placing a donation in the Frenzy collection boxes. If you do not carry cash, and want to donate, you may do so using Venmo (@yorknechamber) or you can donate online at www.yorkchamber.org. The locations for the boxes is on our website and on our social media pages. Other fundraising options are this year’s Firecracker Frenzy t-shirts. These are able to be purchased for $20 at multiple locations in York. You can buy shirts at Kirtsey’s Clothing and Gift Boutique, Ginny’s Hallmark, Grand Central Foods and the Chamber Office. Online orders can be made at www.yorkchamber.org/firecracker-frenzy.
Our office has confirmed with Wild Hawgs for this year’s concession stand during the show. Wild Hawgs does a spectacular job and the funds they earn with the stand benefit community projects. We are looking forward to seeing the grand stands and surrounding parking lots full on Saturday, July 3 for Firecracker Frenzy!
Mid-July, Balloon Days will be upon us. July 16 and 17 are filling with fun activities for children, adults and families. Friday, July 16 golf enthusiasts are invited to participate in a fundraising golf tournament to benefit the Peyton Parker Lane Playground. Organizers have been working on the registration forms and flyers and these will be getting out very soon. I feel that this tournament will sell out quickly so don’t delay your registration. Also on Friday, York Parks and Recreation will host their cornhole tournament. York Country Club will be the host location for both of these events. On Saturday, July 17, Downtown York will be busy with shoppers seeking bargains at the annual Sidewalk Sales. Transportation Exploration returns this year to the Holthus Convention Center. Organizers have arranged to secure a hot air balloon with the assistance from the York County Visitors Bureau. There will be tethered balloon rides offered! The final schedule of events should be ready soon. Stay tuned to the Chamber’s web page and social media.
York Chamber’s Young Professionals’ Lattes with Leaders will be hosted at Captain Red Beards (600 N Lincoln Ave) on Tuesday, May 25 beginning at 7 a.m. Rachel Kallio, owner of Life Unpredictable Photography, will be the featured guest. Rachel will share with those in attendance her professional journey that has brought her to this point and where she sees her path taking her. Lattes with Leaders is a bi-monthly event that is open to the public and hosted by the York Chamber Young Professionals.