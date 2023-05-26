Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Nebraska Legislature never fails to surprise. Since we began consideration of bills on February 13, 2023 debate on nearly every bill has run up to the time limit due to an ongoing filibuster. However, this week, we turned up the tempo and moved a lot of legislation forward.

In fact on Tuesday, May 23 I was able to see three of my bills advance in one day. LB217 (scrap tire grant program) and LB359 (broadband grant program) were sent to Governor Pillen’s desk. LB584, the excise tax on vaping products, advanced to Final Reading.

The Legislature approved the extension of postpartum coverage for Medicaid and Medicare from 12 weeks to 6 months, doubling the current coverage period. I strongly supported this measure, which passed 42-0, as we must do everything we can to support mothers and their children, especially those who are most in need and most at risk in terms of infant and maternal mortality.

We also advanced a package of justice reform measures. LB50 that is supported by law enforcement and Governor Pillen, to address a number of issues related to public safety. The biggest change was to address the large number of inmates who max out their sentences each year and are summarily released without having entered into or completed rehabilitation programs. These are individuals who are convicted of serious crimes and whose first time back in society is unsupervised. Once passed on Final Reading, LB50 will incentivize efforts to rehabilitate these inmates convicted prior to their ability to apply for parole and be out on strict, supervised release. I will likely share more information about this in a future newsletter.

Governor Pillen provided some added excitement this week when he line-item vetoed several spending initiatives approved by the legislature. Two items of concern that impact rural Nebraska that were vetoed involve provider rates and affordable workforce housing. The Appropriations Committee has already filed motions to override the Governor’s veto of funding for affordable workforce housing, as well as the funding to increase health provider rates. The latter greatly impacts assisted living and nursing care facilities, as well as many rural hospitals in our state. Inflation has driven more than a few rural care facilities out of business and threatens to push housing prices beyond the means of many rural working Nebraskans. I fully expect that the majority of my colleagues will sustain the override of the Governor’s veto of these two items.

Finally, since 1989, motorcyclists have been working to repeal Nebraska’s universal helmet law, which requires them to wear helmets at all times while riding motorcycles in Nebraska. This week, the Nebraska Legislature advanced a measure that would allow motorcyclists who are over 21 to ride without a helmet. I voted, along with 29 other colleagues, to approve this amendment. While I think it appropriate and highly advisable to wear a helmet when riding motorcycles on Nebraska roadways, I recognize that we are an island among states surrounding us when it comes to this particular law. I urge all Nebraskans on the road to be mindful of other motorists and to be especially aware of those on motorcycles, whether they are wearing helmets or not, and for goodness sake, stay off your phones!

As always, if we can be of assistance to you in any way, please do not hesitate to contact my office. I prioritize responding to constituents, so please include your mailing address in your email or when leaving a message so I know you live in the district. My email address is jhughes@leg.ne.gov, and the office phone number is 402-471-2756.