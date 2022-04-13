Teens invited to take part in Unicameral Youth Legislature

This week, I’d like to invite interested high school students to participate in the annual Unicameral Youth Legislature being held June 12th through the 15th. During this event, students take on the role of state senators, who sponsor bills, conduct committee hearings, debate legislation, and discover the unique process of the nation’s only unicameral.

The Unicameral Youth Legislature gives behind-the-scenes access to students who have an interest in public office, government, politics, law, public policy, debate, or public speaking. Students will learn about the inner workings of the Legislature directly from senators and staff.

The Office of the Clerk of the Nebraska Legislature coordinates the Legislature coordinates the Unicameral Youth Legislature. To learn more about the program, go to www.nebraskalegislature.gov/uyl or call Kate Heltzell with the Unicameral Information Office at 402-471-2788.

This week, we also advanced two bills that deal with educational issues facing the state. The first bill, LB 888, would require the State Board of Education to adopt standards for education on the Holocaust and other acts of genocide. While the bill advanced from Select File to Final Reading on a voice vote, the bill advanced without any dissenting votes and I am proud to support the legislation through all rounds of debate.

LB 1218, which was introduced by the Education Committee, advanced from General File to Select File unanimously. As amended, LB 1218 seeks to address the teaching shortage in Nebraska, creates the Teach in Nebraska Today Program, which provides educators who have a proven financial need up to $5,000 for up to five years, and provides teachers in training with up to $1,000 of student loan forgiveness after completing the Attracting Excellence to Teaching program.

The Legislature also gave first round approval to LB 1261, a bill introduced by Senator Dave Murman of Glenvil, which amends the Nebraska Rural Advantage Rural Development Act. Starting in 2022, the Legislature will appropriate $25 million dollars to help develop our rural businesses. This program assists businesses involved with the construction, improvement, or acquisition of depreciable agricultural assets for Livestock Modernization in counties with less than 25,000 inhabitants or a city of a second class. I am happy to support this legislation on the next two rounds of debate to help our rural areas develop and compete, especially in these difficult times.

As always, if we can be of assistance to you in any way, please do not hesitate to contact my office. My door is open and I have made it a goal to be accessible to the constituents of our district. Please stop by any time. My e-mail address is mkolterman@leg.ne.gov, and the office phone number is 402-471-2756. Tyler and Katie are always available to assist you with your needs. If I am not immediately available, please do not hesitate to work with them to address any issues that you may need assistance. Please continue to follow me on Facebook at Kolterman for Legislature and on Twitter at @KoltermanforLegislature.